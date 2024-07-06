Downsizers demand for park homes on the up

New data analysis from over-50’s property specialists, Quickmove Properties, reveals that Rutland, Leicestershire, and South Yorkshire have all seen significant quarterly increases in demand for park homes. Over-50s turn to the lifestyle and affordability benefits of park homes as an alternative to the pricey and still sluggish bricks and mortar property market.

The Quickmove Properties Demand Index measures demand for park homes across each county in England on a quarterly basis. Demand is calculated by measuring the number of park homes currently listed on the market against those that have already been sold subject to contract (SSTC). For example, if there are 100 homes on the market and 10 are SSTC, demand is 10%.

The latest index shows that almost one in five park homes had sold subject to contract across England in Q2 2024 (19.5%), marking a quarterly demand increase of 1.6%, although regional demand was highest in the South East where demand climbed by 2.5% to reach 27.6%.

However, at county level, as many as 35.1% of all park homes listed for sale across Oxfordshire had been snapped up by eager downsizers.

Other counties with particularly strong park home demand in Q2 2024 included Berkshire with 32.3% of all stock already sold subject to contract, followed by Staffordshire (31.6%), Hampshire (31.2%), West Sussex (30.4%), and Bedfordshire (29.7%).

As for quarterly growth in park home demand, the nation’s strongest performance was recorded in Rutland where demand rose by +14.3% in Q2 2024. Other counties to see strong growth were Leicestershire (+12%), South Yorkshire (+10%), Staffordshire (+9.2%), and Oxfordshire (+6.6%).

Sales Director at Quickmove Properties, Mark O’Dwyer, commented:

“Demand for park homes continues to rise across England as silver downsizers recognise the benefits a park home purchase offers in the current economic landscape, whilst at the same time securing an exceptional home in a great location for a fraction of the price they’d pay for a traditional downsizer home.

The data shows that demand is absolutely exploding across many areas of the country, as more and more retirees realise the benefits of park home living – which include a fast buying timeline, the security of an immediate and like-minded community, and of course the equity release that comes from selling a family home.

What’s more, with summer in full swing, they are able to make the most of some outstanding areas of the country, such as the south coast, whilst a traditional purchase would see them waiting months on end to complete.”

