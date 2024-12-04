Dudley Building Society launches new two-year fixed rate residential, expat, and Buy-to-Let products

Dudley Building Society has announced the launch of a new range of two-year fixed rate mortgage products, effective today, 4th December 2024.

Designed to cater to residential, expat, and Buy-to-Let (BTL) borrowers, these products offer competitive rates and flexible repayment options for both purchase and remortgage purposes.

For residential borrowers, Dudley’s 5.19% Two-Year Fixed Rate is available up to 65% LTV with an arrangement fee of £499. This product offers the flexibility to repay up to 10% of the advance annually without penalty.

Similarly, the 5.34% Two-Year Fixed Rate, available up to 75% LTV, provides the same benefits. Both products are suitable for loan sizes between £25,000 and £1,000,000, with a repayment structure of Capital & Interest.

Expats looking for residential or Buy-to-Let mortgages can also benefit from Dudley’s new range. The 5.79% Expat Residential Two-Year Fixed Rate is available up to 65% LTV, while the 5.94% Expat Residential Two-Year Fixed Rate is offered up to 75% LTV.

Both products feature a £999 arrangement fee, flexible repayment options, and the ability to repay up to 10% of the advance annually without penalty. Loan sizes range from £25,000 to £1,500,000, with options for Capital & Interest or Interest Only repayment methods.

For expat landlords, the 5.99% Expat Buy-to-Let Two-Year Fixed Rate is available up to 65% LTV with similar terms, supporting loan sizes from £25,000 to £1,000,000.

For Buy-to-Let investors, Dudley’s 5.70% Two-Year Fixed Rate offers a highly competitive option up to 70% LTV, with a £750 arrangement fee and flexible repayment terms. Borrowers can choose from Capital & Interest or Interest Only repayment structures, and loan sizes are available from £25,000 to £1,000,000.

Robert Oliver, Distribution Director at Dudley Building Society, commented:

“Borrowers’ needs are becoming increasingly diverse, and we’re proud to introduce a range of two-year fixed-rate products designed to support a variety of requirements, from residential homeowners to expat and Buy-to-Let investors. These products are tailored to provide flexibility and competitive terms, ensuring our customers can confidently navigate today’s marketplace”

“With rising demand for bespoke lending solutions, we’ve focused on creating options that address the unique circumstances of our borrowers. These new offerings give advisers more tools to deliver positive outcomes for their clients, whether they’re purchasing a property or coming to the end of their current deal.”