ebi gains B Corp status

ebi, the award-winning discretionary fund manager and innovative disruptor, today announced that it has achieved B Corp status in recognition of its high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

This certification comes as the business hits the milestone of £2billion assets under management.

B Corp Certification indicates a business has achieved “high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency” on social and environmental performance. When companies become B Corps, they legally commit to changing their corporate governance and publishing their performance in relation to standard set by B Lab, the non-profit organisation behind the B Corp certification.

Businesses are assessed across six performance categories: the environment, communities, customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.

In achieving B Corp status, ebi is proud to demonstrate it places ESG principles at the heart of its business and product offerings. With this new designation, the company joins the ranks of more than 6,500 B Corps worldwide.

ebi’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Craig Burgess said:“We are really proud to announce that ebi has achieve B Corp status after a two-year journey. Through this certification, we can prove that the highest standards of environmental, social and governance are embedded in our organisation. As an investment management firm, this means making a positive ESG impact through the investments we make, as well as generating financial returns for our clients. Alongside like-minded companies in the financial services space and beyond, we plan to continue working towards transforming the global economy in to a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative system.”

ebi became part of Bristol-based platform Parmenion last year.