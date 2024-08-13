Employees demand support in ever wider array of areas: More than 20% of employers expect increased demand for caring, fertility, neurodiversity, addiction, and gender identity

Employers are facing great challenges in the areas where employees need support and there is now a huge variety of issues to be managed, according to new research from Towergate Health & Protection. Although traditional areas of health and wellbeing are expected to see a rise in demand, an increased focus is now on much wider and diverse needs. This includes areas such as caring responsibilities, where 29% of employers expect increased demand; and fertility, neurodiversity, addiction, and gender identity, where more than 20% of employers anticipate increased need for support.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, says: “From nutrition advice to risk of cancer, from eldercare to fertility, and from social interaction to addiction support: the areas in which employees want or need support have reached a level where employers themselves need help in managing the options.”

While the demand for support is spread across a seemingly ever-increasing variety of areas, the good news is that wide-ranging assistance is now also more frequently available. An increasing number of healthcare providers now offer a wider range of specialist support, including gender-specific care, fertility and menopause support. Dedicated eldercare providers are available to help navigate the often-difficult caring system, and specialist companies can provide support for neurodiversity.

Keeping up

Much of the issue for today’s employer is keeping up with what support is available for employees. This is where experts in the field will be able to offer the best advice as they will be up to date on the latest available solutions. They will also be knowledgeable about less commonly known areas where support may be required, including issues like addiction, eldercare, and gender-specific needs.

Vital communications

With a whole raft of possible support available, good communication is vital. Employees need to know what support is available, and where to find it. Frequent messaging will help to ensure that the information is to hand when an employee needs it. It is also important to make the communications relevant to the demographic, so that employees are engaged.

A digital platform can help employers and employees alike by keeping all the information in one place. It means that employers can manage and assess uptake, and employees can easily access the details of the support they are offered. A digital platform also makes it easier for employees to access support from the office, from home, or anywhere on the go, and crucial updates to communications can be issued quickly, easily and remotely.

Debra Clark says: “Today’s employer is supporting employees through situations that are outside of the traditional employee benefits sphere, and what is perhaps most staggering is the sheer range of areas that an employer may now be expected to assist. Employers should remember that they are not alone and that there are experts available to help them through the process of supporting their employees.”

In the coming year, which of the following areas, if any, do you think you will see an increased demand for support?