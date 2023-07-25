EQ Investors launches sustainability questionnaire toolkit

EQ Investors (EQ), the certified B Corp wealth manager, has launched its sustainability questionnaire toolkit aimed at helping financial advisers explore a client’s personal values and provide a starting point for a detailed conversation around sustainability.

The questionnaire has been designed to identify a client’s sustainability preferences, aligning their intentions with the core objectives of EQ’s range of portfolios, or ‘traditional’ alternatives.

In addition to the questionnaire, the toolkit includes an interpretation guide to assess the outcome and a short video demo.

Its development forms part of EQ’s long-term commitment to help investors put sustainability at the heart of their investment decisions. Advice firms can now use the questionnaire as a go-to reference for supporting their conversations with clients.

Sophie Kennedy, Joint-CEO at EQ, commented: “We have long recognised that sustainable investing isn’t one size fits all. However, it’s not always easy to identify a client’s specific sustainability preferences, and we have been asked by many of the adviser firms we partner with if we could develop a questionnaire to help with the conversation.

“Investors are increasingly looking to engage in conversations about sustainability and our new toolkit can help in these discussions.

“As gatekeepers to clients’ capital, financial advisers will play a key role in the transition to a green economy, and we are here to support where we can.”

Using EQ’s sustainable questionnaire with clients

EQ’s sustainability questionnaire is intended to be alongside the broader advice process that has already considered risks, costs and complexity of the financial product being recommended to a client.

The questionnaire is designed to prompt discussions and understand client priorities from a sustainability point of view.

The scored outcomes of the questionnaire are a starting point for a detailed discussion between the adviser and client in respect of potentially suitable investment strategies.

The questionnaire is supported by a glossary to understand the specific terms used throughout the questionnaire, and detailed guidance notes for advisers to interpret results in more detail.

The toolkit is available to download from the resource section of the EQ website.