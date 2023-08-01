Evelyn Partners adds Millen Capital team as part of continued North West expansion 

Evelyn Partners has announced the continued expansion of its presence in the North West with the completion of a deal that will see the team from boutique wealth manager Millen Capital join its Liverpool office.

Millen Capital was established by Angus Millen in 1999 to provide a comprehensive wealth management service to successful professionals and business owners. The deal will see a total of five people move across from Millen Capital to Evelyn Partners. Millen Capital’s Founding Partner, Angus Millen, joins Evelyn Partners along with Chartered Wealth Manager Gareth Lyttle CFA, Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Wealth Manager Vicki Harper, and experienced Administrators Linda O’Neill and Ruby Leigh.

The team from Millen Capital joins Evelyn Partners as part of its succession planning scheme for business owners. Under these deals Evelyn Partners acquires the assets of the business and there is an orderly transition of both staff and clients to Evelyn Partners.

Evelyn Partners, which was created from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson in 2020, has deep roots in Liverpool with the former company having been founded in Liverpool in 1836. Based in the iconic Liver Building on the waterfront, the Liverpool office provides clients with financial planning and investment management services.

Richard Dawes, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Evelyn Partners, commented “I’m delighted that Angus and the team are joining Evelyn Partners. This is the tenth deal in our adviser succession scheme which provides business owners with a long-term home for their clients and team. Clients will continue to enjoy an excellent, personalised service from the team while at the same time benefiting from our unrivalled range of bespoke service and the heavy investments we have made to technology.”

Angus Millen, Founding Partner of Millen Capital added: “I’ve long admired Evelyn Partners’ approach, service ethic and performance and I’m proud they found the same values here at Millen Capital after approaching us about a potential collaboration. Their extensive experience and financial rigour provide me with great comfort, particularly during these turbulent economic times. Evelyn Partners’ additional skills and expertise will complement our own and ensure we continue to nurture, preserve, and grow our clients’ wealth. We are excited for the future and look forward to continuing to serve our clients in our new home.”