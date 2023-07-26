Experts respond as Treasury Committee releases report on Venture Capital

Following the report from the Treasury Committee on the venture capital industry which calls for urgent action, we hear the thoughts of several industry experts.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said:

“We warmly welcome the Treasury Committee’s support for urgent action on the VCT sunset clause. We hope the Chancellor will take the first opportunity to restore certainty to the UK’s venture capital market by setting out clear plans to amend or abolish the clause in the upcoming Autumn Statement.

“The report finds that the VCT scheme is crucial to funding small, high-potential businesses in the UK. However, it also highlights the potential for the scheme to do more in some respects, for example by spreading investment more evenly across the UK’s regions. It sets out sensible suggestions for achieving this, including revisiting the age limit on eligible VCT investments.

“It’s also clear that more needs to be done to ensure recipients of VCT funding are representative of the UK’s diverse population. It has been encouraging to see more female-led and ethnically diverse teams receiving funding to grow their businesses, but there is widespread acknowledgement that further work in this area is needed for the schemes to reach their full potential.”

Mark Brownridge, a Board member at EISA, said:

“The report correctly identifies that EIS, SEIS and VCT are globally competitive and a key draw for investors and that the renewal of the schemes represents a fantastic opportunity to extend and improve them. At a time of huge financial uncertainty in the country, extending the schemes could give high potential companies exactly the shot in the arm they need to go on and reach their ambitions to become a globally significant company benefitting our economy along the way through increased revenue, tax take and employment.

“The UK is a great place to start, build and scale a business but we have previously let the next generation of potential FTSE 100 companies slip through our fingers. Now is the time to take positive action and ensure we fuel the fire of the UK’s entrepreneurs by making access to capital far more attainable.”

Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, Director General at EISA said:

“We thank the Committee for their recognition of the importance of the schemes and we welcome the Committee’s recommendation“that HM Treasury extend the EIS and VCT sunset clauses beyond April 2025 at the earliest opportunity.”

“It is crucial to provide entrepreneurs with a degree of certainty at an already very difficult time economically. These schemes are driving innovation and creating a brighter future for UK businesses. The Committee is right that there is an opportunity for the schemes to be used by more founders across the whole of the UK and a key focus for EISA has been to raise awareness of the SEIS and EIS, particularly amongst female founders and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. These founders are less likely to have existing investment networks and to be aware of the schemes. The April 2023 extension to the SEIS age limit should allow more founders across the whole of the UK to benefit from investment through the scheme.

“Many EISA members are signatories of the Women in Finance Charter and the Investing in Women Code, and EISA has also contributed to the Government’s Investing in Women Hub, which was launched last month. Education around the schemes is crucial and there is tremendous willing within both the industry and government to improve things in this area. EISA is hosting 10 free Ready Steady Grow! events for entrepreneurs and investors in cities across the whole of the UK this Autumn. We’re also working to connect MPs with entrepreneurs in their constituencies.

“As the Report points out, the age limits on the companies able to use the schemes does disproportionally disadvantage start-ups in the regions, where businesses can take longer to become established and therefore may miss out on venture capital support. Extending the 7-year age limit on the EIS could allow more investment into businesses across the regions. There are significant efforts within the industry to increase investment in the regions and we are already seeing some marked improvements in the data. Whilst most of the investment is in London and the Southeast, the latest data from HMRC showed substantial growth in investment in the regions and devolved nations. The South West saw the greatest change with investment through the SEIS and EIS increasing by an impressive 87% compared to the previous year. Scotland and the West Midlands also saw significant additional growth.

“Overall, there are further strides we are taking to level up the impact of the schemes, and all these strides depend on the confidence of entrepreneurs and investors knowing with certainty that the EIS will continue beyond 2025. These two points are not mutually exclusive. They very much intertwined.”

Sim Singh-Landa, investment director at Praetura Ventures, said:

“For many founders and investors, this imbalance in the VC industry is a well-known challenge. Many public and private sector organisations are doing great work to change these norms, but more must be done from within the industry.

“The current status quo isn’t working, so all VCs need to seek out and change the biases within their portfolios, investment teams and deal sourcing strategies. There is a substantial body of evidence proving that greater diversity of thought leads to better returns and improved portfolio diversification. Praetura is continuously looking at how we can invest in founders from a variety of backgrounds, this includes having a diverse investment team, an inclusive investment process and support ecosystem champions, such as Fund Her North.

“Our own research found a £9bn equity funding gap in the North West, when compared to South East counterparts. London does not have a monopoly on entrepreneurism. The North needs to continue to champion our breakout success stories to help inspire the next generation.”

David Hall, Executive Chairman at YFM Equity Partners, said:

“Firstly, it is great that the Select Committee have said what an important and growing role venture capital trusts and the EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) play in supporting growing, innovative businesses in the UK and importantly endorse the call for the extension of the Sunset Clause for these schemes to continue beyond 2025. The UK needs to not just continue but accelerate its growth and providing increased support to those small businesses with potential is a key avenue to achieve that.

“We also appreciate the Committee’s acknowledgment of the regional diversity, the “Y” in YFM is Yorkshire, which is where the roots of our business are, maximising regional opportunities is hugely important to UK plc as well as still supporting the growth centre that is London and the southeast. It must be in all our interests to ensure that this funding reaches the widest audience and improving the diversity within the industry, which has begun but needs itself to accelerate, will be a powerful help.

“The Select Committee’s request to improve transparency of reporting is welcomed, there is a management adage; what gets measured gets managed and what gets managed gets done. This is a great step in measuring, and we eagerly look forward to actively contributing to these positive developments.”

Stuart Veale, Managing Partner of Beringea, which manages the ProVen Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs), said:

“I am delighted to see the Treasury Select Committee recommend that HM Treasury follows through on the Chancellor’s commitment to extend the VCT and EIS sunset clauses as soon as possible, by announcing the length of the extension and a clear pipeline for implementing it.

“This will ensure that entrepreneurs in the UK can continue to access the vital funding provided by these schemes – totalling billions of pounds since their inception – and ensure that high-growth, innovative businesses are backed to deliver growth, job creation, and economic impact across the country.



“I also welcome the Committee’s recommended extension to the seven- and ten-year age limits on companies which can benefit from VCT and EIS funding, which will go some way to address the challenges faced by scale-up companies outside of London and the South-East seeking investment, which typically take longer to establish themselves.

“Finally, the proposed consultation on raising the limits on how much scale-ups can raise through the VCT and EIS schemes is also a positive development to ensure that growth businesses are not restricted by the funding gap that often faces companies that successfully grow beyond these existing mechanisms.”

Tom Wilde, partner and head of Shoosmiths’ enterprise investment scheme (EIS) and venture capital trusts (VCT) tax practice, said:

“We were very pleased to see the Treasury Committee make several recommendations supporting the evidence that us and many others had provided to them. Implementing those recommendations would ensure that the venture capital sector continues to be, in the Committee’s words, “an engine of economic modernisation and growth” and “a crucial form of investment for innovative companies with high growth potential”.

“The call on HM Treasury to urgent detail and implement an extension to the statutory sunset clauses supports what the venture capital industry has been calling for, for many months now. As the Committee correctly highlighted, the continued delay is creating significant risks to investment. The Committee also correctly drew attention to the fact that there remains much to do to increase diversity in venture capital, albeit the Committee recognised that some improvement has been made. All those involved in the venture capital sector should make promoting and creating greater diversity in the sector an absolute priority.

“The fact that the current age limits which restrict which companies can access the various tax relief schemes, and the regional inequality which this drives was clearly recognised and accepted by the Committee. It was extremely welcome to see the Committee get behind the sector’s view that the current age limits should be revised and hopefully the Government will take note.

“Finally, the focus on higher funding limits was also very welcome. The current limits have not been increased for a significant number of years and with today’s inflationary pressures mean that it is increasingly difficult for the schemes to support companies through to a stage where they can access other forms of funding to continue their growth trajectory. In conclusion, a hugely positive report which we sincerely hope will spur the Government into action. We shall see.”

Jessica Fox, Head of Marketing & Investor Relations at Haatch, said:

“At Haatch we found the Treasury Committee’s report on the Venture Capital industry very encouraging. They were highly supportive on what the EIS industry is doing as well as the wider venture capital market. Unsurprisingly, we also believe that support of young companies with exciting ideas is integral to the economic future of the UK.

“The report was particularly keen that more companies outside London receive support and investment, citing that in 2021, 66% of overall UK SME equity investment was in London. Here, Haatch is ahead of the game with over two-thirds of the investments we make being outside of London, quite simply because we believe that we can get better value for investors there.

“We also share the recommendation of the report that the role and value of EIS needs wider communication, so that more entrepreneurs can get the support they need, and investors the potential to help, support and profit from these investments. It is good to see such positivity from the Treasury.“

Sarah Barber, CEO at Jenson Funding Partners, said:

“The findings by the Treasury committee are nothing new – these are challenges that have been present for years, and not just in the VC industry. The real question here is why are VCs failing when it comes to diversity, and are they really failing? Leading to another question – are founders from diverse backgrounds aware of the funding they can receive?

“Early-stage investment can make a real difference, but founders just aren’t aware that this is a viable option for them. By unlocking this source of investment, a whole new pool of founders and businesses can scale, not just those that are so often given the lion’s share. At an early stage we are really seeing some change in the demographics and this needs to filter up to the larger funds. At present, Jenson Funding Partners’ current pipeline is 40% female-owned, 43% are from an ethnic minority background and 53% are from outside of London.

“There are options available for every stage of investment. It’s up to us, the VCs, and the government to educate founders on different sources of funding. For years, the government has been quick to place the onus of a lack of diverse funding onto VCs, when really there should be a collaborative effort between the government and the VC community to make sure that founders know about and receive the funding that is the best for their business.”