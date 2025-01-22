Family BS appoints Gina England BDM for the East and West Midlands

Family Building Society has added to its team of Business Development Managers (BDMs) with the appointment of Gina England. Gina will cover the East and West Midlands and joins from the Coventry Building Society where she held a similar position for two years. She started her career in financial services working for Lloyds Banking Group’s commercial division before the opportunity arose to join the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society as a BDM.

Commenting on the appointment, Darren Deacon, Head of Intermediary Sales at Family Building Society said:

“We’re delighted that Gina has joined our team of nine BDMs. Gina is highly regarded amongst the broker community, particularly in the East and West Midlands where she has cut her teeth in her last two roles.

“Gina has taken over my old patch and I will now be able to concentrate fully on sales and strategy for the Society”.

Gina England added:

“I look forward to introducing Family Building Society and its products to the brokers I know well. I really enjoy being out and about – meeting brokers and helping them with the more complex cases which are often underserved by the bigger lenders. In addition to helping first-time buyers onto the property ladder, the wide range of Family’s products are tailored for expats, buy to let landlords, the self-employed and those coming up to and in retirement.”

Family Building Society helps families to work together with an innovative product range, flexible lending criteria and common-sense approach.

Gina continued:

“Our Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor product is a prime example of how we can help with intergenerational lending. Parents and grandparents (or even aunts, uncles or siblings) can support younger family members with affordability helping them to get onto the property ladder. And in reverse, if retired parents want to stay in the family home but are struggling with affordability on pension income – they can be helped by their adult children. It’s very rewarding to work with brokers to find solutions to those parents who neither want nor need to sell the family home.”

Outside work, Gina is a keen dog lover and enjoys competing and showing her two Cockapoos. The show ring is a welcome distraction from life on the road and much has been learnt about the behaviour of both dogs and humans alike!