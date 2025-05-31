FE fundinfo acquires Fundipedia to boost data management for asset managers

FE fundinfo, the leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, has today announced the acquisition of Fundipedia, a centralised data solution designed to help asset managers capture, store, validate and manage their critical product data, before downstream dissemination and reporting.

Founded in 2007, Fundipedia provides a SaaS data management platform and workflow solutions tailor-made for asset managers. Their products successfully address critical operational challenges such as centralised data storage, data validation, manual processing and regulatory compliance to improve accuracy and efficiency across the fund lifecycle at the source.

The acquisition is a natural extension to FE fundinfo’s data strategy, giving clients greater transparency and control of their product information at the source. Fundipedia will be connected with FE fundinfo’s wider Nexus ecosystem, providing clients the opportunity to seamlessly power client and regulatory reporting as well as dissemination to FE fundinfo’s worldwide network. Clients will be able to save time, cost and reduce risk with the assurances of good data governance, workflow automation and artificial intelligence.

The combination will deliver benefits to FE fundinfo and Fundipedia clients such as:

A comprehensive system of record to capture, store, manage and distribute multiple product classes

Reduced reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes, leading to greater efficiencies

Improved data validation to strengthen the effectiveness of downstream processes

Advanced data governance to support evolving compliance needs and ensure regulatory agility

Expanded access to resources and expertise, particularly across product development, client experience, services and support

Leveraging FE fundinfo’s established presence across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, the acquisition represents a major opportunity to scale Fundipedia’s product more broadly, benefitting all involved. FE fundinfo will continue to invest in Fundipedia, accelerating product development and the launch of new features, such as deeper workflow automation and AI, to meet global client needs.

This marks FE fundinfo’s fifth acquisition in the past 12 months, reflecting the company’s strategic growth trajectory and its commitment to connect the investment ecosystem and help asset and wealth managers manage complexity, respond to evolving regulation and deliver greater value to investors.

Liam Healy, CEO at FE fundinfo, said: “Data is at the core of everything we do for our clients. The digital transformation of the investment management industry demands data integrity and efficiency at scale. Fundipedia helps address this foundational challenge for our clients. I’m incredibly excited about the combination, and all involved, to amplify our existing data strategy, regulatory and client reporting and dissemination across our network.”

Simon Swords, Managing Director at Fundipedia, said: “Fundipedia was designed to empower asset managers with the comprehensive data insight needed to navigate data governance and regulatory demands. Joining FE fundinfo allows us to bring that mission to a broader audience, with the support and scale needed to invest further in our platform to strengthen our data curation and validation capabilities.”