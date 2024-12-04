FIBA adds Market Harborough Building Society to lender panel 

The Financial Intermediary & Broker Association (FIBA), part of Simplybiz, has announced the addition of Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) to its lender panel.

The relationship will offer FIBA members access to Market Harborough’s full range of solutions in both the mortgage and specialist lending space, including bridging and short-term lending, high net worth bridging, unusual properties, non-standard income, expat lending, and capital raising.

Martin Reynolds, Chair of FIBA, commented:

“FIBA is known for its commitment to the delivery of the ‘less ordinary’, demonstrated through the breadth of service and support we offer our membership at all levels. Our lender panel offers a range of choice and diverse solutions that support our members with the scenarios they are dealing with daily.

“I have worked with the team at Market Harborough Building Society for many years and am pleased to welcome them to the FIBA lender panel. Its approach offers the flexibility and dependability you might expect of a respected organisation in the building society sector, whilst offering the ability to adapt to meet the requirements, of some of the most challenging cases in the specialist area.”

Iain Kirkpatrick, CEO at Market Harborough Building Society, added:

“I’m really excited that Market Harborough Building Society has joined The Financial Intermediary & Broker Association’s lender panel. We’re looking forward to working with their members, who will have access to our bridging finance and complex case solutions. As experts in regulated and unregulated bridging finance and overcoming challenging cases, I’m confident we offer something different. Our broker partners also benefit from our Best for Brokers Promise which is our commitment to putting them first, always.”