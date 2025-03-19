Financielle partners with LifeSearch to protect women properly

Financielle, a personal finance brand designed to help people take back control of their money, ditch debt, increase savings, and invest in their future, has announced a new partnership with one of the UK’s leading brokers, LifeSearch, to support and encourage more women to consider their protection needs.

Founded in 2021 by sisters Laura Pomfret and Holly Holland, Financielle is on a mission to build women’s money confidence and spark interest in savings and investments. Financielle now hosts a 200,000-strong female community via its website and app, posting useful content on a range of financial issues as well as a podcast, The Vault, discussing money dilemmas. The site acts as a learning space where users can access no-nonsense guidance on a range of real-world financial issues.

This year, Financielle will focus on highlighting the gender protection gap and how we can fix it. Currently women are 20% less likely to have cover than men, and a further 1 in 3 (31%) say they feel financial matters confuse them. But by demystifying jargon, eliminating confusion and cynicism around insurance, while ensuring products fit into household budgets, Financielle wants to bring protection into the national conversation so more women get the protection they deserve.

As part of Financielle’s quest to protect women properly, LifeSearch will provide Financielle users with access to a handpicked team of female advisers creating a direct pathway to expert protection guidance. They will be on hand to chat informally about users’ protection needs and help them find the cover that’s right for them and their families.

Since its formation in 1998, LifeSearch has built an impressive reputation for quality protection advice and for extending consumer access to protection through partnerships, protecting more than 1.9 million lives to date and hopes to continue strengthening the financial resilience of women and households across the UK.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch, added: “The average age for divorce amongst women is 43.9, with those aged between 45-55 considering divorce more than any other age range. Our own LifeSearch data has shown that this stage of life is exactly when women fall behind their male counterparts in terms of safeguarding their hard-earned income. There could be many reasons as to why this is – whether it’s access to the protection market, issues with how products are designed and marketed, or simply that women don’t currently understand what protection products they need and how they fit with their circumstances. This is where our partnership with Financielle steps in. Through this collaboration, we aim to break down financial barriers, address the gender protection gap, and normalise conversations about money whilst ultimately helping women to protect their financial futures with confidence.”

Laura Pomfret, Founder of Financielle, said: “At Financielle, our members come to us during life’s biggest moments, and we empower them to take control through relatable content, tools, and a strong community. Having earned the trust of thousands globally, we see it as our responsibility to guide them through their financial journey. This year, we’re closing the loop by recommending trusted, tested products to our engaged community. That’s why we’ve partnered with LifeSearch – to tackle the glaring protection gaps for women. We worked closely with their team, even sitting with their advisers, to ensure our community would be looked after. With dedicated female advisers, LifeSearch is committed to protecting women properly, just as we are.”