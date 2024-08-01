Fintel IQ announces appointment of Paul Chedzey as Chief Sales Officer 

Fintel IQ has appointed Paul Chedzey to the newly created role of Chief Sales Officer. Chedzey, who has previously held senior sales and client management roles at Iress, Dynamic Planner, and Inteliflo, is tasked with accelerating sales of Fintel IQ’s products and solutions.

Fintel IQ, which launched in May this year, houses a range of market leading technology and insight providers, including Plannr, Defaqto, VouchedFor, Competent Adviser, Synaptic, ifaDASH, APS, and Owen James, brought together to create an efficient advice process through the seamless flow of data and workflow. It has been designed specifically to help large intermediary businesses manage their advice and regulatory processes through a single connected technology platform.

Kyle Augustin, CEO of Fintel IQ, commented:

“It’s great to have Paul on board, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive benefits he’s going to offer to the business, and our clients. Paul not only brings with him a wealth of experience from some of the leading names in the sector but is also passionate about helping advice firms find the right solutions for them, delivered in a connected and efficient way.

“Paul shares our belief that everyone should have access to professional advice, and Fintel IQ exists to build simple to use, connected technology which increases the accessibility of financial services.”

Paul Chedzey added:

“Fintel IQ has a clear and unwavering focus on helping large advice firms to tackle the challenges they have faced around inconsistency of approach and user experiences throughout their software stack, and a robust strategy of how they will make this happen. It is breaking new ground in the way in which it has connected a range of best of breed technology and insight providers, and I can’t wait to start talking to advice firms about how we can help them upgrade the experience of both their staff and their clients.”