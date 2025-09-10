First court appearance for three ‘finfluencers’ charged in FCA-led global crackdown on illegal promotions 

Charles Hunter, Kayan Kalipha and Luke Desmaris appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, each individually charged with an offence relating to their social media posts.

The individuals – often referred to as ‘finfluencers’ – are alleged to have encouraged social media followers to invest in foreign exchange (forex or FX) trading through high-risk products known as contracts for difference, without having the authorisation to promote these investments.

The charges follow the FCA’s announcement in June 2025 of a coordinated global enforcement action targeting illegal financial promotions by finfluencers across multiple jurisdictions. As part of that operation, the FCA authorised criminal proceedings against these three individuals.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty and will appear at Southwark Crown Court for a hearing on 8 October 2025.

Anyone who believes they have suffered loss in relation to this matter is encouraged to contact the FCA consumer contact centre on 0800 111 6768 (freephone).