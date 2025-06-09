Fixed bond cuts endure, putting strain on savers finds Moneyfacts

Sue Whitbread

·

As the top one-year fixed bond has seen its largest cut since September 2024, advisers and savers are urgently encouraged to review deals available. In this latest analysis, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk reveals the state of play in the fixed bond market for savers.

  • The top one-, two- and three-year bonds fell month-on-month, with the top four- and five-year bonds remaining unchanged.
  • The top one-year fixed bond fell to 4.45% gross, which is 0.19% lower than the top five-year fixed bond at 4.64%. The top one-year bond rate was higher than the top five-year bond a month prior by 0.01%.
  • In December 2024, the rate gap between the top one- and five-year bonds was 0.16%, as they sat at 4.80% and 4.64%, respectively.
  • A year ago, the top one-year bond paid 5.22%, with the top five-year bond paying 4.95%, a gap of 0.27%.
Savings market analysis – top fixed bond rates
 Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24Dec-24May-25Jun-25
Top one-year fixed bond rate4.50%5.25%5.80%5.22%4.80%4.65%4.45%
Top two-year fixed bond rate4.76%5.28%5.70%4.96%4.60%4.54%4.44%
Top three-year fixed bond rate4.86%5.45%5.35%4.85%4.61%4.61%4.45%
Top four-year fixed bond rate4.80%5.05%5.30%4.75%4.54%4.54%4.54%
Top five-year fixed bond rate4.90%5.35%5.35%4.95%4.64%4.64%4.64%
Top interest rates based on a £10,000 deposit as at the start of the month.
Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk
  • The average one-year fixed bond rate at 4.02% gross is now 0.11% higher than the average five-year fixed bond at 3.91%. The rate gap was 0.21% a month prior.
  • In December 2024, the rate gap between the average one- and five-year bonds was 0.36%, as they sat at 4.19% and 3.83%, respectively.
  • A year ago, the average one-year bond paid 4.58%, while the average five-year bond paid 3.95%, a rate gap of 0.63%.
Savings market analysis – average fixed bond rates
 Dec-22Jun-23Dec-23Jun-24Dec-24May-25Jun-25
Average one-year fixed bond rate3.54%4.21%5.14%4.58%4.19%4.12%4.02%
Average two-year fixed bond rate3.85%4.26%4.97%4.30%4.00%3.99%3.94%
Average three-year fixed bond rate3.90%4.28%4.72%4.13%3.90%3.94%3.89%
Average four-year fixed bond rate3.94%4.20%4.64%3.94%3.91%4.00%3.91%
Average five-year fixed bond rate4.09%4.19%4.50%3.95%3.83%3.91%3.91%
Average interest rates based on a £10,000 deposit as at the start of the month.
Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

Caitlyn Eastell, Spokesperson at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“The best one-year fixed bond has seen the largest cut in nine months and many other market-leading bonds have also been slashed. Providers may have been keeping an eager eye on swap rates since the second cut to base rate this year as they are a helpful tool to ensure that their pricing strategies match the current market conditions. But April’s CPI rose rapidly to 3.5%, its highest in over a year, and with the most competitive deals paying just over 4% this means that savers are earning barely over 1% in real terms.

“It is positive to see a more traditional savings market make a comeback as long-term fixed bonds pay better returns than their short-term counterparts. If savers were to invest £10,000 for five years now, they could earn up to £2,546 by the time their deal matures; this is well over double the interest earned from the market-leader in June 2020, at just £933. While many savers may not be willing to lock away their investments for the long-term, it is a worthwhile consideration as it helps to avoid base rate cuts. It is imperative that during a period of harsh reductions, savers take the time to carefully review any deals they are considering and seek independent advice if needed.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.