Flagstone appoints former MoneySupermarket executive Darren Bentley as Chief Growth Officer

Former Chief Customer Officer for MoneySuperMarket and MoneySavingExpert has joined Flagstone, the UK’s largest savings platform* and the fintech engine behind the savings proposition for over 1,000 UK financial services providers, as Chief Growth Officer.

Darren Bentley (pictured) brings to Flagstone two decades’ experience of leading growth strategies for some of the UK’s fast-growing, consumer-facing finance brands.

Darren spent more than seven years at MoneySuperMarket (now Mony Group Plc), and was appointed to the executive team to lead marketing and growth strategies for the group’s three chief brands: MoneySuperMarket, TravelSuperMarket and MoneySavingExpert. Between joining the business and stepping down as Chief Customer Officer in 2019, the group doubled EBITDA (to £129m) and its market cap tripled (to £2.2 billion).

Darren joins Flagstone at a pivotal point in the company’s growth trajectory. In 2024, Flagstone recorded its second consecutive year of profitability as revenue grew 48% to £55 million and the platform’s assets under administration increased by £1 billion a quarter to end the year at £16 billion. In the same period, Flagstone customers generated cumulative returns of more than £500 million on their savings.

Simon Merchant, Co-Founder & CEO of Flagstone, comments: “Adding Darren to our executive team is a coup for Flagstone. In the last two years, Flagstone has achieved formidable growth and satisfied an enormous demand for better, simpler savings for hundreds of thousands of individual and business savers. But the job is only part-way done. Bank of England data tells us that three quarters of UK savers’ money is languishing in low or no interest accounts**. Darren’s experience and insight will help us invigorate more of these savers to take action with their money – particularly those for whom maximising returns on their money and minimising the risk of financial loss are equally imperative.”

At Flagstone, Darren will oversee how the company increases the speed at which billions of pounds are added to the platform by savers every year. Working with marketing, data, product and technology colleagues, Darren will direct strategies around how Flagstone drives awareness of savings as an asset class in its own right, invests in digital marketing to reach the customers that Flagstone is best suited to support, and develops a superior user experience that customers don’t ever want to give up.

Darren Bentley, Chief Growth Officer, adds: “Flagstone isn’t just selling a great service, but waking savers up to a better way to achieve more with their money, with minimal risk and the simplicity of having access to hundreds of savings products in one place. But signing up more customers is only one of the key metrics for long-term sustained growth. Flagstone savers are trusting the business with their life savings. It’s our duty to repay that loyalty with a first-rate experience and to continue to enhance our product and service.”

Darren joins Flagstone from LumonPay, the currency exchange service serving 70,000 customers who transfer approximately £9 billion overseas across Europe and North America every year. Prior to Lumon Pay, Darren spent four years at online used car retailer, Cazoo, during which time the company reached £1.2 billion in revenue, selling 120,000 cars a year.

Having achieved a second year of profitability and closed one of UK fintech’s largest investment rounds in 2024, Flagstone is well positioned for significant growth. Over 2025 and into 2026, the company will launch a Cash ISA and hit milestones on its long-term product roadmap to automate a customer’s savings process to maximise interest accrual and security protection.