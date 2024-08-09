Foundation Home Loans cuts rates and launches fee-assisted residential ‘specials’

Foundation Home Loans, the intermediary-only specialist lender, has today (Friday 9 August) reduced rates across its ‘Buy to Let by Foundation’ and ‘Residential by Foundation’ fixed rate ‘specials’ product ranges by up to 0.30%, and launched four new fee-assisted residential ‘specials’ up to 75% LTV.

Changes to the buy to let range include reductions to the F1 five-year fixed rate ‘special’ portfolio landlord only product, with rates lowered by up to 0.05%, now starting from 4.84% with a 6% fee, available up to 75% LTV. Additionally, the fee-assisted five-year ‘special’ portfolio landlord only option – which includes no application fee and one free valuation – has been reduced by up to 0.10%, now starting from 4.99% with a 5% fee, available up to 75% LTV.

All other BTL ‘specials’ have been reduced by 0.25% with rates for HMO fixed rate products now starting from 5.14% with a 3% fee.

In the F1 & F2 tier of the residential range, two- and five-year fee-assisted fixed rate ‘specials’ have been reduced by up to 0.30%. Rates now start from 6.19% with a £795 fee, free valuation and no application fees, available up to 65% LTV.

Additionally, four new residential ‘specials’ have been launched in the F1 & F2 tiers, including two- and five-year fee-assisted fixed rate ‘special’ available from 6.29% up to 75% LTV. All these products come with a £795 fee, free valuation and no application fees.

Foundation’s current service levels continue to average turnaround times of one day for underwriter review for all cases.

Tom Jacob, Director of Product and Marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “At Foundation Home Loans, we’re committed to providing our intermediary partners with competitive and versatile product options that meet the evolving needs of their clients. Our latest rate reductions across the ‘Buy to Let by Foundation’ and ‘Residential by Foundation’ ranges, along with the introduction of four new fee-assisted residential specials, underline our dedication to delivering value and flexibility.

“With rates reduced by up to 0.30% and enhanced features such as no application fees and free valuations on selected products, we’re confident that these changes will enable intermediaries to offer even more attractive solutions to their clients, helping them secure the best possible outcomes in today’s dynamic market.

“Our service excellence, with average turnaround times of just one day for underwriter review, ensures that we remain a trusted and reliable partner in every step of the mortgage process.”