Foundation Home Loans unveils new identity and becomes simply ‘Foundation’

Foundation, formerly known as Foundation Home Loans, has today launched a new brand identity which it says reflects the scale, maturity and capability of the lender it has become.

It added that the change marks a clear step forward for the business as it continues to support brokers with complex buy to let and residential cases.

The shift includes a new name, moving from Foundation Home Loans to the simpler Foundation, a new, modern visual identity, and a new tagline: ‘Making mortgages happen.’

Foundation said the rebrand is focused on aligning its external identity with the business it is today: a leading non-bank specialist buy to let lender in the UK with strong systems, deep experience and a clear structure built around specialist lending.

The new identity puts clarity and structure at the centre of its offering, giving brokers a more accurate view of a lender built to handle real-world complexity.

A clearer expression of the Foundation of today

Key changes include:

A shorter name: Foundation.

A new tagline: Making mortgages happen.

A refreshed visual identity.

A stronger focus on the maturity and breadth of its lending model.

Foundation said the rebrand would not change its approach to underwriting, service or criteria. The lender will continue to use manual underwriting, flexible criteria and provide a wide range of direct support for brokers.

Pete Ball, Chief Executive Officer at Foundation, said:

“Our old identity no longer showed the lender we had become. Foundation has grown, the market has grown, and brokers now deal with cases that need more clarity and more structure. This rebrand reflects the depth behind the business, the strength of our teams and the role we play in specialist lending.

“We make mortgages happen because our people have the experience to understand real cases and move them forward. That is what brokers need from us, and the new identity makes that clear.”

Alan Davison, new Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation, commented:

“This gives us a clearer platform to talk about our lending and the support we give brokers. The rebrand is not just a fresh coat of paint, it better reflects the systems, partnerships and expertise that sit behind our proposition. Brokers want steady decisions and clear communication. This identity helps us deliver that with more confidence.”

Grant Hendry, Director of Sales at Foundation, added:

“Our teams work with brokers on complex cases every day. The new identity mirrors the conversations we already have – simple, direct and focused on moving cases forward. Brokers will see a brand that fits the service they get from us.”