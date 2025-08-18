Freedom Health Insurance launches Freedom 360: a powerful new health and wellbeing toolkit tailored for group clients 

Launching on 1st October 2025, Freedom Health Insurance is proud to announce Freedom 360, a comprehensive health and wellbeing toolkit designed to support group members at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey.

Freedom 360 brings together a powerful toolkit of digitally led services and health and wellbeing discounts, with a strong focus on delivering real value to group clients across the UK.

This new initiative marks a strategic step in strengthening Freedom Health Insurance’s group business proposition, offering meaningful added value for brokers, employers, and their employees.

What’s included in Freedom 360?

1. Freedom Partners – Comprehensive support services for group clients

Freedom Health have partnered with trusted, carefully selected health specialists to provide a toolkit of services that support physical, emotional, and practical well-being. Available to all UK group members, these four partners are a central part of the Freedom 360 toolkit:

Freedom Digital GP, eMed, Powered by Livi – Launched summer 2024, but new as part of Freedom 360

A Digital GP service that gives our members free and unlimited access to clinicians 24/7, 365 days a year, anywhere in the UK. Members can speak to GPs, physiotherapists, nurses, pharmacists, and mental health practitioners for timely advice, diagnosis, and referrals, as well as private prescription delivery when needed.

Freedom Wellness – NEW

A 24/7 wellbeing support service offering confidential emotional, practical, and everyday life guidance. Accessible via app, phone, or online, it helps members manage life’s challenges anytime, anywhere.

Freedom Dermatology, Skin Analytics – NEW

A digital dermatology platform that enables members to access clinical support for concerns about suspicious moles or skin lesions from the comfort of their home. With quick and convenient access to dermatology specialists, Skin Analytics helps identify early signs of skin cancer and supports faster access to appropriate care when needed.

Freedom Cancer Care, Reframe Cancer – NEW

CQC regulated specialist cancer navigation support providing clinical guidance, emotional assistance, and practical help across both NHS and private cancer pathways, with access to dedicated nurse specialists, support managers, and trusted resources.

2. Freedom Favourites – Health and wellbeing discounts

A curated range of health and wellbeing discounts, offering valuable savings across fitness, nutrition, mental health, diagnostics, and lifestyle products. Available to all UK members as part of the new Freedom 360 toolkit.

“Freedom 360 is a holistic approach to health and wellbeing and is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern workforces. By partnering with trusted health partners and leading wellness brands, we have developed a solution that supports employees in all aspects of their lives, both at work and at home.

We see this as a meaningful step forward in how group health insurance can deliver real, lasting value for employers and their teams.” – Hoosh Mires, Chief Operating Officer at Freedom Health Insurance

Important note: Some individual services within Freedom 360 (eMed, Skin Analytics, and Reframe Cancer) will be included in the core offering for UK individual members with Freedom Elite and Freedom Essentials policies. However, the full Freedom 360 toolkit is tailored specifically for group clients.