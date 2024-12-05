French government collapses and US economic data stir market reactions amid broader instability: analysis from Quilter’s Lindsay James

With the latest news of turmoil in France’s parliament as Prime Minister Barnier is ousted in a no confidence vote, Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors shares her latest analysis on what it means for the markets – as well as how the latest US news and data might impact commenting:

“News late yesterday that the French government had collapsed was about as surprising as a sandcastle collapsing under an incoming tide. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally confirmed on Monday that it would support the vote of no confidence, ensuring it would pass. Consequently, the market reaction was limited, with French 10-year government bond yields remaining stable and the equity market inching slightly higher. However, this situation could take time to resolve, and investors’ patience may wear thin.

“The French economy is facing significant challenges. Unemployment is at 7.4%, the fiscal deficit is twice the EU’s acceptable limit, and there is no agreed plan to close the gap. Political infighting is likely until a new election can be called next July. This instability is exacerbating structural problems seen across Europe, including difficult demographics with a shrinking working-age population, an over-reliance on uncompetitive manufacturing, a heavy public debt burden, and divided governments. These issues are increasingly driving investors to look elsewhere.

“Meanwhile, in the US, comments from Fed Chair Powell that the economy was in ‘remarkably good shape’ were followed by less impressive economic data. The ISM Services Index came in at 52.1, a sharp drop from October’s 56, but still above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Investors are predicting a further rate cut from the Federal Reserve in December, despite generally patient comments from voting members. While the Fed has provided few surprises in recent months, pausing to assess the inflationary impact of Trump’s policies might be the best approach.”