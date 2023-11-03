‘Gateway Surveyors reappointed as panel manager for Fleet Mortgages’

Gateway Surveyors has been reappointed as the panel manager for Fleet Mortgages, following its first appointment to the role in April 2021. It is the most recent in a series of high-profile appointments for the Derby based firm, which is part of SimplyBiz.

Pete Hughes, Chief Executive of Gateway Surveyors, commented:

“We have established a strong working relationship as a supplier to Fleet Mortgages over a number of years and are delighted to be able to continue to strengthen our partnership. We have a long and respected legacy of providing market-leading panel management services, and pride ourselves on adapting our innovative range of service offerings to suit the individual needs of our clients. Our reappointment by Fleet as its panel manager reflects on the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Diane Mitchell, Credit Director at Fleet Mortgages, added:

“We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Gateway as our panel manager. We continue to be impressed with their innovative approach to valuation risk management, whilst maintaining the personal attention to detail. Gateway is a highly respected business with a wealth of expertise from its highly motivated team of professionals, which is paramount for our brokers and customers.”