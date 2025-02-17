GBI Special Podcast: 30 years of VCTs – The past, present and future

Welcome to a special episode of IFA Talk in partnership with GBI Magazine. In this discussion, we take a deep dive into Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) as they mark their 30th anniversary.

How have they evolved since their inception? Why do they remain relevant in today’s investment landscape? And what does the future hold?

To answer these questions, IFA Magazine’s Senior Financial Journalist, Jenny Hunter, and GBI’s Content Editor, Matt Williams, are joined by Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital Group.

Together, they explore how the VCT landscape has changed over the past three decades and what this means for investors today. They discuss the latest fundraising trends, investor sentiment and the outlook for Albion’s current raise. Will also shares insights into the types of investors looking at VCTs and why advisers should consider them for their clients.

This episode provides valuable insights into how these investment vehicles continue to adapt and thrive.

To hear the full discussion and gain expert perspectives on the past, present and future of VCTs, click here.