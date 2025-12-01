Gender gap in mental health support uptake highlights the importance of protection, LV= reports

Investment, protection and retirement specialist, LV= reveals a significant gender gap in the use of mental health support, highlighting how the benefits included within protection policies can play a vital role in supporting men’s wellbeing.

According to the LV= Claims Report, demand for mental health support with access to remote psychological services rose by 61% when compared to the previous year. Despite this overall increase, men only accounted for 43% of users, compared to 57% of women.

LV= is raising awareness of the broader benefits protection products offer, not just financial security in worst-case scenarios, but practical health and wellbeing support.

New data from LV’s Wealth and Wellbeing research highlights ongoing challenges around mental health. In the last three months leading up to September 2025, 33% of men reported feeling stressed or anxious, 28% reported exhaustion, and one in four (equating to 8.6 million men) expressed concerns about money. Despite this, only a small portion sought professional support: 6% in person and 4% online. Sadly, according to the LV= Claims Report, nearly three-quarters (74%) of suicide-related life insurance claims were for men.

The right protection cover can offer more than financial support, when it is needed. For example, LV= Protection policyholders benefit from access to LV= Doctor Services which includes remote psychological services, providing emotional and behavioural support from qualified therapists who are trained to offer counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as well as other mental health treatments.

Mike Farrell, Protection Sales and Marketing Director at LV=, said:

“Men’s mental health continues to suffer from stigma and lack of awareness, preventing many from seeking help early.

Our data shows a worrying gap between men experiencing stress and those accessing support. Protection benefits can help close that gap, offering financial reassurance and access to valuable health and well-being services.

At LV=, we are committed to working with advisers to raise awareness of the wider benefits of protection. By normalising conversations around mental and physical health, we can help more men access support before issues escalate.”

