Gillian Grace joins Countrywide Surveying Services as Managing Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), a leading provider of property risk management, valuations, and customer surveys in the UK, has announced the appointment of Gillian Grace as Managing Surveyor to further strengthen its leadership team.

Gillian joins CSS from e.surv Chartered Surveyors, where she spent over six years as a Residential Surveyor and Valuer. With a career spanning over two decades, she brings extensive experience in both residential and quantity surveying, having previously held roles at Sir Robert McAlpine and Laing O’Rourke.

In her new role, Gillian will oversee surveying operations, lead a team of surveyors, and work closely with the regional management team. She will also play a key role in mentoring trainee surveyors and providing peer-to-peer training support, helping to develop the next generation of surveying professionals.

Rebecca Freeman, Director of Field Operations at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented:

““We’ve been steadily expanding our management opportunities while strengthening support for our field surveyors and enhancing leadership training, particularly in emotional intelligence and people skills. Gillian is a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.”

Gillian Grace, Managing Surveyor at Countrywide Surveying Services, added:

“CSS’s dedication to professional development and support for its surveyors immediately stood out to me and aligns with my own passion for growth in the industry. With that in mind, I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and contributing to the team’s continued success.”