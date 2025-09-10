Gold tops £2,700 per Troy ounce for first time ever

Gold priced in the UK Pound topped £2700 per Troy ounce for the first time ever on Tuesday, rising 24.5% since the start of 2025 and recording its 29th new all-time high of the year so far.

That lags the surge in Dollar-priced gold, now rising by 40.7% in 2025 with 32 new all-time highs. But for UK investors, gold still beats all other major asset classes year-to-date, including Bitcoin (+10.4%) and even Germany’s world-leading Dax share index in Sterling terms (+23.9%). In fact, gold trails only industrially-useful precious metals silver (+31.7%) and platinum (+40.4%) right now.

“With Donald Trump hurting the world’s faith and confidence in the USA so badly, it’s become common to name the weakening Dollar as the No.1 reason for gold’s current price surge,” says BullionVault director of research Adrian Ash.

“But gold has run to new all-time highs against all currencies worldwide, finally beating April’s peak in the Chinese Yuan this week. That signals the breadth and strength of gold’s uptrend, with private investors now starting to return to gold alongside central banks, Asian wealth and institutional money.

“Yes, fears over the Dollar’s long-term stability are clearly playing a big part in driving ‘safe haven’ gold higher. But while the long-term re-ordering of geopolitical power looks set to grow the size of sovereign gold reserves still further, the fact that silver and platinum have outperformed suggests this is less a fear-driven move than a simple, and powerful bull market in precious metals.”

See the live gold, silver and platinum price in UK Pounds here: https://www.bullionvault.co.uk/gold-price/gold-price-uk