GRiD welcomes EIS as its latest member

GRiD, the industry body for group risk, today welcomes EIS as its latest member. EIS is a global digital insurance platform provider with ambitious plans to work together with other GRiD members.

EIS cloud-native technology platform supports all lines of insurance business, with clients including tier one general insurance providers. Around 40% of its clients operate in group protection, with their technology providing support from quotation to claim.

EIS hopes to benefit from membership of GRiD in terms of the opportunity for net new growth. The company passionately believes that its technology, combined with the insight and expertise of the GRiD community, can accelerate and deliver that growth to the benefit of all involved.

JP (Jonathan Phillips), protection market lead at EIS, said: “We are really excited to be working with GRiD. The UK group protection space has huge potential but there is a need for technology and automation to create efficiencies particularly within smaller schemes. We hope joining GRiD will open doors and increase potential in both directions.”

Paul White, chair of GRiD, said: “This is a perfect example of how GRiD works to the advantage of its members, with one company supporting others in their quest for growth, and vice versa. We are very pleased to welcome EIS Group and hope that the enthusiasm they show for technology and the industry will help to continue progress and innovation within group risk.”