Groundbreaking training courses launched to bridge training gaps in the UK protection industry 

The Protection Coach today launched two transformative training courses, the Blueprint to Protection Success and the Accelerator Course, to address critical training gaps in the UK protection industry. Developed specifically for mortgage, and wealth advisers, as well as protection-only brokers, these courses aim to elevate the standards of protection advice and improve client outcomes.

These Courses Are Needed as the UK protection industry faces a significant training gap, with many advisers lacking the foundational skills and confidence to effectively integrate protection advice into their client conversations. These courses will provide simple, practical, actionable frameworks that address the most common challenges in the field, from overcoming objections to increasing policy retention.

The Blueprint to Protection Success is a free introductory course designed to provide a clear, easy-to-follow framework for embedding protection into advice processes. It sets the stage for improved client engagement, logical and compliant advice, and measurable business growth.

In an unparalleled move the course is available free not only to advisers but also insurer BDMs who want to help advisers be more effective in their protection conversations and sales

The Blueprint to Protection Success covers addresses three core challenges advisers face and offers tools like the “999 Principle” to ensure policies remain active and relevant

· Learn how and when to introduce protection seamlessly.

· Overcome customer objections using logical and proven methods.

· Secure more policies on risk while reducing cancellations.

The £249 Accelerator Course takes a deeper dive into advanced strategies, helping advisers refine their mindset, enhance their positioning, and maximise opportunities for sustainable success. It is tailored for professionals ready to prioritise financial resilience for their clients while significantly increasing their revenue. Commenting on the launch Matt Chapman said “these courses are designed to transform the perception of protection advice, moving from a “selling” approach to one centred on alignment with client goals. These changes lead to greater client trust and improved compliance through logical, value-driven advice processes.”

“Advisers we have worked with previously have achieved as much as a 1,300% increase in protection penetration for their firms and individuals regularly 10x increase in their personal protection revenue within weeks for individual advisers. For those who have previously not sold protection they can go from a zero protection income, to hundreds of pounds a week from this source”

Commenting on the new service Anish Patel of A Niche Mortgages said “this is exactly the sort of support advisers need to raise the standard of protection advice across the industry, bridging the gap between knowledge and implementation. By empowering us to align protection advice with client goals, the courses foster better financial resilience for clients while driving growth for advisers.”

The Blueprint to Protection Success is available free of charge and available online from (https://theprotectioncoach.co.uk/blueprint).

Accelerator Course: Paid advanced course, with enrolment details available online.