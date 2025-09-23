Healix Health: Chronic condition healthcare benefits surge 92% in H1 2025

Healix Health today revealed its H1 2025 benefits usage data, highlighting a sharp rise in claims related to chronic conditions, neurodiversity and primary care as employees rely on workplace benefits amid ongoing NHS pressures.

Chronic conditions and neurodiversity see fastest growth

Chronic condition benefits utilisation rose 92% year-over-year in H1 2025. These cover support for long-term health issues such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease. Women accounted for 63% of usage, with 21% of all claims coming from women aged 30–39.

Neurodiversity benefits use increased by 78%. These include diagnostic assessments and ongoing support for conditions such as ADHD and autism. 49% of usage came from the 0–21 age group, reflecting rising awareness of neurodiversity and NHS pressures, with autism diagnosis waits now averaging over 17 months, up 200 days in just a year.

Traditional treatment remains the backbone

Outpatient (55%) and inpatient/daycase care (15%) together accounted for 70% of claims in H1 2025, in line with last year. From hospital admissions to scans and consultations, these services underline how employees are leaning on employer-provided healthcare as NHS delays persist.

Physiotherapy (8%) and cash plans (7%) completed the top five most-used benefits, both rising from last year.

Primary care and gender-specific health benefits on the rise

Primary care consultations rose 60% in H1 2025, with over 60% of usage coming from employees under 40. This category covers consultations with a GP outside of the Virtual GP service, emphasising the growing demand for accessible frontline healthcare.

Gender-specific healthcare grew 27%, with 87% of usage from women, mainly aged 30–49. Reproductive health benefits also increased 15%, with 78% of claims from women aged 30–39. Together, these figures point to a growing emphasis on women’s health in the workplace, reflecting attitude changes around menopause, fertility and reproductive care.

Keira Wallis, Head of Clinical Operations at Healix Health, said:

“Employees are showing us what matters to them through the benefits they actually use. We’ve seen real growth in areas like chronic conditions and neurodiversity, and women’s health is clearly a much bigger part of the conversation than it was a few years ago. These are all areas where the NHS is struggling to keep up, so naturally, more people are leaning on employer-provided care to fill the gap.

“What’s interesting is that men’s health isn’t seeing the same engagement, which suggests more could be done to encourage men to use the support that’s available to them – whether at work or in the wider healthcare system.”