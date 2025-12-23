Help employees to stay healthy at Christmas: Towergate Employee Benefits

Figures show that the amount of exercise people do each week typically drops dramatically in December, with around a third of Brits doing no exercise at all over the Christmas period. With the associated health implications in mind, and the impact they could have on business, Towergate Employee Benefits looks at how employers can help their employees to stay healthy at this time of year.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says: “Most of us like to take time to relax a little at Christmas and we certainly don’t want to be party poopers. But it is a case of keeping an eye on the bigger picture and maintaining some balance, whether that be work/life balance or a mince pie in one hand but an apple in the other!”

Carrots are not just for reindeers

When it comes to the ‘stick or carrot’ approach, many find that rewards are the greater motivation. Many health and wellbeing benefits offer incentives for good lifestyle habits, such as earning points for daily steps. These points can then be used for rewards like cinema vouchers and discounts from retailers. It’s a good idea for employers to alert their staff of any available incentives.

Jingle bells

With many people taking time off work over the Christmas period, routine can go out the window and with it the good habits formed over the rest of the year. Apps and fitness trackers often come as added-value extras within wider employee benefits, and these are a great way to literally sound the alarm bells if someone is being unhealthily inactive.

Don’t let the past steal the present

Encouraging employees to ‘know their numbers’ is a great way to assist them in maintaining health and fitness. Vital numbers include blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), cholesterol and glucose. Employers can provide the means to have these numbers checked. These sorts of health assessments can not only help employees to take control of their own health but also to identify potential health risks early so they have a chance to nip issues in the bud and also reduce absenteeism.

Comfort and joy

For some, Christmas really can be a very stressful time and the festive season can take its toll mentally. Not everyone looks forward to Christmas, so employees should be encouraged to make use of any mental health support available – often embedded within other health and protection benefits. Employees should be made aware of emergency and in-the-moment mental health support but also of coaching and counselling to help build resilience.

Debra Clark concludes: “Employers can play a pivotal role in helping their employees to remain fit and healthy over the festive period, but to do so they need the right tools at hand. Effective workplace health and wellbeing support can boost employee health, and therefore business health, over Christmas and the New Year.”