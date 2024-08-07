Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries appoint National Account Manager

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has appointed David Jackson as National Account Manager.

David started his role on 5th August and joins from Gen H, where he held the role as Business Development Manager. Previous sales roles include positions at Metro Bank, The Mortgage Lender and TAB, plus David also ran his own brokerage for two years.

As National Account Manager, David is tasked with growing existing broker relationships, whilst establishing new broker connections for the Society.

In addition, Lisa Paxton has been promoted to Business Development Manager from Telephone BDM.

Recently Hinckley & Rugby enhanced both its Income Flex and Credit Flex mortgages, simplifying underwriting criteria and supporting borrowers with multiple or non-standard income sources or those with an adverse credit history respectively.

David Jackson, National Account Manager at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, said:

“I am delighted to be joining the Society at this exciting time, their recent rebrand projects a more modern image and reflects their ambition to be a leading lender in the specialist mortgage market.

“My experience in specialist lending, plus as a broker will help me add value to our conversations with brokers and national accounts and finally, I’d just like to say that it’s great to be working with Laura again!”

Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales and Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries added:

“As we continue to grow, it’s important that we build capacity and experience within our sales team, so it’s great to announce David’s appointment.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and I know he will be a great addition to an excellent team who will support our drive to become a key mortgage lender in specialist lending. I’d also like to congratulate Lisa on her promotion, very well deserved.”