Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries reduces Buy to Let fixed rates products

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has cut rates on two Buy to Let products, offering landlords more certainty on repayments. The lender’s two- and five-year fixed-rate deals at 75% LTV have been reduced, alongside plans to lower the variable Buy to Let rate from 1st October.

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has today announced rate reductions on two of its Buy to Let products.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has been cut from 5.65% to 5.55%. Its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV, available until 31st December 2030, has also been reduced from 5.72% to 5.64%.

Both products include a non-refundable product fee of £1,249.

The rate reductions are designed to support brokers working with landlord clients who want certainty on repayments, whether for shorter-term planning or longer-term stability.

Alongside these changes, the lowest rate in the Buy to Let range is currently 4.89% (variable). This will reduce further to 4.74% from 1st October in line with adjustments to the Society’s LVR.

Earlier this week, the lender also widened access to its residential and Buy to Let ranges by opening them up to the whole of the market in Scotland.

Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales and Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, commented:

“It is important brokers and their landlord clients have access to competitive options that reflect their current requirements. That is why we have reduced rates across both our two- and five-year fixes within our Buy to Let range.

“Many landlords are carefully managing costs and weighing up whether to take short-term flexibility or opt for longer-term stability. By reducing our pricing, we are aiming to make those choices easier. It is about ensuring our products remain competitive while also supporting landlords in running their portfolios sustainably.”