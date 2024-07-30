Hodge makes further rate reductions on its 50+ and RIO mortgage product range

For the second time this month, specialist lender Hodge is reducing rates across a range of its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) Mortgages – with some rates being cut by 0.33%.
These reductions, which affect several of its 2-year and 5-year fixed rate products, will be available to new and existing customers as of this Tuesday (July 30th):
|Product
|Max LTV
|Product Fee
|Current rate
|Proposed rate
|Difference
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£1,995
|6.05%
|5.95%
|-0.10%
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£1,495
|6.15%
|6.05%
|-0.10%
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|6.35%
|6.20%
|-0.15%
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.70%
|6.37%
|-0.33%
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|85%
|£995
|6.85%
|6.65%
|-0.20%
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|85%
|£0
|7.00%
|6.85%
|-0.15%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£1,995
|5.65%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£1,495
|5.75%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|5.95%
|5.80%
|-0.15%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.10%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|85%
|£995
|6.35%
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|85%
|£0
|6.50%
|RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|6.75%
|6.55%
|-0.20%
|RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.90%
|6.70%
|-0.20%
|RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|5.99%
|5.88%
|-0.11%
|RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.14%
|HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|7.00%
|HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|7.25%
|Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed
|80%
|£1,495
|6.50%
|Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed
|90%
|£1,495
|6.65%
|Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed
|80%
|£1,495
|6.40%
|Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed
|90%
|£1,495
|6.55%
Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We are thrilled to reduce rates further across many of our RIO and 50+ mortgage products. This rate reduction is another sign of stabilisation of the market, enabling us to implement changes more frequently.
“By making two rate reductions in less than a month, we are hoping this will instil even more confidence in the market and encourage our intermediary partners to access Hodge’s flexible, market-leading mortgage solutions.”
Emma added: “We pride ourselves on our personal service and ‘open door’ policy, and believe that these rate reductions demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the best customer service and products available.”