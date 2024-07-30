Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Hodge makes further rate reductions on its 50+ and RIO mortgage product range

Brandon Russell

·

For the second time this month, specialist lender Hodge is reducing rates across a range of its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) Mortgages – with some rates being cut by 0.33%.

These reductions, which affect several of its 2-year and 5-year fixed rate products, will be available to new and existing customers as of this Tuesday (July 30th):

ProductMax LTVProduct FeeCurrent rateProposed rateDifference
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£1,9956.05%5.95%-0.10%
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£1,4956.15%6.05%-0.10%
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9956.35%6.20%-0.15%
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.70%6.37%-0.33%
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed85%£9956.85%6.65%-0.20%
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)85%£07.00%6.85%-0.15%
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£1,9955.65%  
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£1,4955.75%  
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£9955.95%5.80%-0.15%
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.10%  
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed85%£9956.35%  
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)85%£06.50%  
RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9956.75%6.55%-0.20%
RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.90%6.70%-0.20%
RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£9955.99%5.88%-0.11%
RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.14%  
HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9957.00%  
HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£07.25%  
Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed80%£1,4956.50%  
Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed90%£1,4956.65%  
Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed80%£1,4956.40%  
Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed90%£1,4956.55%  

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We are thrilled to  reduce rates further across many of our RIO and 50+ mortgage products. This rate reduction is another sign of stabilisation of the market, enabling us to implement changes more frequently.

 
 

“By making two rate reductions in less than a month, we are hoping this will instil even more confidence in the market and encourage our intermediary partners to access Hodge’s flexible, market-leading mortgage solutions.”

Emma added: “We pride ourselves on our personal service and  ‘open door’ policy, and believe that these rate reductions demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the best customer service and products available.”

