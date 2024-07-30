Hodge makes further rate reductions on its 50+ and RIO mortgage product range

For the second time this month, specialist lender Hodge is reducing rates across a range of its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) Mortgages – with some rates being cut by 0.33%.

These reductions, which affect several of its 2-year and 5-year fixed rate products, will be available to new and existing customers as of this Tuesday (July 30th):

Product Max LTV Product Fee Current rate Proposed rate Difference 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £1,995 6.05% 5.95% -0.10% 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £1,495 6.15% 6.05% -0.10% 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 6.35% 6.20% -0.15% 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.70% 6.37% -0.33% 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 85% £995 6.85% 6.65% -0.20% 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 85% £0 7.00% 6.85% -0.15% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £1,995 5.65% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £1,495 5.75% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £995 5.95% 5.80% -0.15% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.10% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 85% £995 6.35% 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 85% £0 6.50% RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 6.75% 6.55% -0.20% RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.90% 6.70% -0.20% RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £995 5.99% 5.88% -0.11% RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.14% HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 7.00% HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 7.25% Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed 80% £1,495 6.50% Professional Mortgage 2 year fixed 90% £1,495 6.65% Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed 80% £1,495 6.40% Professional Mortgage 5 year fixed 90% £1,495 6.55%

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We are thrilled to reduce rates further across many of our RIO and 50+ mortgage products. This rate reduction is another sign of stabilisation of the market, enabling us to implement changes more frequently.

“By making two rate reductions in less than a month, we are hoping this will instil even more confidence in the market and encourage our intermediary partners to access Hodge’s flexible, market-leading mortgage solutions.”

Emma added: “We pride ourselves on our personal service and ‘open door’ policy, and believe that these rate reductions demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the best customer service and products available.”