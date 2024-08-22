Hodge rebrands its Professional mortgage range to Hodge Resi 

Hodge is today (August 22nd) launching a rebranded mortgage range called Hodge Resi, bringing with it a series of substantial improvements and rate reductions.

The specialist lender’s ‘Hodge Resi’ proposition will provide more inclusive borrowing options for customers with complex income requirements, aged 21 up to their chosen retirement age.

Across its Resi range, Hodge have also introduced a fee free option and fee paying rates are dropping by up to 45bps.

The combination of changes will help more customers across all occupations with complex borrowing requirements maximise their affordability, via relaxed age restrictions, higher loan to income ratios and Interest Only being assessed on an Interest Only basis.

Reflecting the lender’s deepening commitment to product innovation and customer-centric mortgage solutions, as of today (22/8) its existing Professional Mortgage range will be replaced by the following product names, available at the following rates:

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “This is a hugely significant day for Hodge – as a market leading specialist in complex lending solutions, we have listened to and collaborated with our intermediary partners to design the Hodge Resi suite of products – an evolution of our Professional mortgages.

“Drawing on the wealth of specialist underwriting knowledge and talent we have here at Hodge, we have been working hard in evolving our Professional Mortgage into a lending solution that we believe the market is crying out for – Hodge Resi.

“Mortgage customers are much more complex these days, with varying income streams and varied requirements. We’ve designed a product that has an answer for all of that, which can support borrowers of all ages, and from all backgrounds lending up to their retirement.” Emma added.

Emma continued: “Hodge is committed to developing a full market response to the increasingly complex ways in which people are earning, spending, saving and borrowing money in the modern economic climate. Retirement and financial milestone planning is key, with people getting on the property ladder and retiring later than before.

“We are past defining our customer base solely by their age, stage or professional standing in life and very much looking towards a wholly inclusive financial landscape, where every case is assessed on its own merit. The launch of our ‘Hodge Resi’ range is the next step and there is more to come.

“Hodge has always been perceived as a later life lender and this is in our DNA – but Hodge Resi demonstrates that we are more than that. We are reacting to the changing face of the market and can now lend to all – from those who are first time buyers to those who are in much later life and are looking to upgrade their homes, move locations and support their wider families.

“The launch of Hodge Resi is just the start of us answering the call of our broker partners, to ensure they are getting the products they need to properly and responsibly serve their customers.”