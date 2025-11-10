How CI bridges the gap between life and income protection – Scottish Widows

With survival rates improving and consumer duty driving clearer, fairer outcomes, advisers now have an opportunity to reframe CI as an integral part of holistic resilience planning, ensuring clients are protected not only against death, but also the financial consequences of survival. Scott Cadger, Head of Claims and Underwriting Strategy at Scottish Widows, delves deeper in the following exclusive.

Critical illness cover is often overshadowed by life insurance and income protection, yet its role in financial resilience is undeniable. A serious illness can derail long-term plans, create immediate financial strain, and impact family well-being. CI cover bridges this gap by providing a lump sum when clients need it the most, helping them manage treatment costs, adapt their living arrangements, or simply maintain financial stability during recovery.

As survival rates improve, the cost of getting better becomes the real risk here. CI is the missing layer between life insurance and income protection, allowing customers to focus on recovery, not money worries. In an era where longevity and medical advances mean more people survive serious conditions, advisers have a duty to ensure clients are protected against the financial consequences of survival, not just death.

Integrating CI Cover Into Wider Planning Discussions

“Protection conversations should move beyond transactional product placement and become part of holistic planning. Advisers can frame CI cover as a cornerstone of resilience, linking it to mortgage security, retirement planning, and family protection. Using real-life scenarios and claims data can make the conversation tangible: ‘What would happen if illness interrupted your income for six months?’

“Positioning CI alongside life and income protection as part of a layered safety net helps clients see its relevance, even when budgets are tight. Technology-driven tools, like suitability letters and underwriting outcome indicators, can support advisers in making these discussions clearer and more efficient.”

Trends in Claims, Policy Design, or Client Awareness

“Industry data shows cancer remains the leading cause of CI claims, accounting for over half of payouts, with heart and neurological conditions following closely. Policy design is evolving to simplify complexity, grouping conditions under clear headings and using plain language to improve understanding.

“At the same time, affordability pressures mean menu-based plans and multi-product discounts are gaining traction, allowing advisers to tailor protection without compromising on quality. Consumer Duty has accelerated this trend, driving providers to deliver fair value and transparent outcomes.

“Many clients still underestimate CI and overestimate its cost. Closing this awareness gap is both an adviser opportunity and a Consumer Duty imperative.”

Product Developments and Innovation

“We are always keeping an eye on adviser and customer trends around the reasons for buying and not buying CI cover. We look to enhance our proposition where we see true value being added for customers, without adding complexity.”

Real-World Examples: The Difference CI Cover Can Make

We have our claims stories and videos here:

Further details can be found in our claims insights document.