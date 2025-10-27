Hoxton Wealth acquires Manchester-based FA to expand its North of England presence

Financial advisory and wealth management firm Hoxton Wealth hasexpanded its presence in the North West of England with the acquisition of Haven IFA, a Manchester-based advice firm specialising in pensions and investments.

The deal builds on the firm’s existing North West footprint in Liverpool, extending its presence along the M62 corridor to reinforce its long-term commitment to the region. The adds around £140 million in assets to the Hoxton Wealth business.

“Manchester is a magnet for talent and enterprise. Establishing a base there is strategically important for our clients and our growth,” says Hoxton Wealth’s Revenue Director Oliver Gorman

“Haven IFA is a high-calibre team with shared values: client-first planning, local roots and professional excellence.”

Of Haven’s four advisers, two will join Hoxton Wealth while two will retire. Haven’s administration team will also become part of Hoxton Wealth, ensuring continuity for clients and colleagues alike.

“Over more than 21 years, Haven’s chartered financial planners, including former directors, have built a solid, trusted business serving clients across Greater Manchester,” says Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth.

“After being introduced in the spring, we quickly found alignment. Haven had engaged with several suitors but prioritised a partner that would protect continuity for local clients and advisers, retain its North West–base with genuine financial planning at its core, and offer long-term stability and opportunity for their people.”

Haven also recognised that elevating its technology suite would also unlock better client experiences but required significant investment and focus. Hoxton Wealth brings a modern, scalable tech platform, from planning tools to digital client servicing, so clients benefit from smoother onboarding, clearer reporting and faster responses, without losing the familiar advisers they trust.

“Nick Dando, Graham Slater, and Mike Leigh have built a fantastic business over the years at Haven, and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with them through this process,” continues Gorman.

“We’re genuinely thrilled to have Mike staying on as part of the team. His experience and deep client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Manchester. We look forward to supporting the existing Haven client base while building on the strong foundations already in place across the region.”