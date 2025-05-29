IA responds to the Government’s Pension Investment Review

Responding to the Government’s Pension Investment Review, Jonathan Lipkin, Director of Policy, Strategy and Innovation at the Investment Association has provided his insight.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new era for the U.K. pension system, bringing with it the opportunity to embed world class investment practice to the benefit of millions of savers and the wider economy.



“With the greater resources available to larger pension schemes, investment expertise and governance can be strengthened to achieve sophisticated scale. This will give pension savers access to a wide range of asset classes and strategies that can both improve member outcomes and contribute to better capital allocation, including for the UK economy.



“We look forward to working with Government, regulators and all stakeholders to build a new investment culture, in which sophisticated scale results in forward looking, effective delivery that means that mandated asset allocation never becomes necessary.”