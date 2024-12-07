Iconic Royal Parks Half Marathon announces search for new headline sponsor

The Royal Parks Half, one of the most popular and iconic races in the world, has launched a search for a new headline sponsor ahead of the 2025 race.

The event, which takes place every October, broke records this year as the most in-demand Royal Parks Half ever, with a record number of ballot entries, a 43% increase on 2023. Demand is set to increase further for the 2025 race when the ballot opens again in January 2025.

Last year saw 16,000 runners tackle the 13.1-mile course, which sees participants take in some of London’s most prominent landmarks including Buckingham Palace, as well as four of London’s eight Royal Parks – Hyde Park, The Green Park, St. James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

Since its inception, the race has raised over £70 million for over 1,200 UK charities. The event raised over £6.8million on JustGiving in 2024 alone, making it a record-breaking year for fundraising too. In addition, The Royal Parks Half prides itself on being one of the UK’s most environmentally sustainable half marathons in the UK. This year, 21% of participants chose to opt out of receiving a finisher’s T-shirt and instead contributed to planting snowdrops and wildflowers along the 13.1-mile route.

The race’s other sustainability initiatives include FSC Certified wooden medals, saving old running shoes from landfill, and keeping the course free from plastic bottles since 2019.

The new headline sponsor of the Royal Parks Half would play a crucial role in supporting the charity’s sustainability mission, aligning closely with the event’s ethos of promoting wellbeing, personal challenge, and being in nature.

Benefits for the headline sponsor include huge brand exposure through UK-wide digital and email campaigns and London-based out of home and print campaigns, complimentary race places, branded on-the-day activations, and hospitality opportunities within the event village in Hyde Park, which provides the perfect setting for runners, their friends, and family to gather.

Potential sponsors who are passionate about sustainability from the insurance sector are being invited to respond.

Head of Royal Parks Half Marathon, Liz Tack, said: “We are thrilled to share this exciting proposition as we launch our search for a new headline sponsor for The Royal Parks Half. This opportunity provides a potential sponsor the ability to align with an event that boasts outstanding sustainability and charitable credentials, as well as providing year-long exposure both in the capital and across the UK.

“The 2025 race will once again return to the capital in October and is set to be our most in-demand ever, with record ballot entries expected from the passionate community of runners. We are committed to continuing to make our event as sustainable as possible so it’s a really exciting time to be welcoming a new headline sponsor to come on that journey with us in the years ahead.”

Existing partners of the Royal Parks Half include the internationally recognised brands, Sweaty Betty, Kingfisher Zero, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, and JustGiving.

Interested parties should contact rphm-commercial@royalparks.org.uk for more information.