IFA duo take on 240km charity cycle challenge

Andrew Horne and Chris Miles, Independent Financial Advisers at national financial advice firm Continuum, are taking on a 240km cycling challenge to raise funds for charity Eternal Flame.

They will cycle across Slovenia’s Julian Alps from Ljubljana via Skofia Loka, Lake Bohinj and Lake Bled taking in altitudes of up to 1,200 meters.

Eternal Flame, is transforming lives in Lesotho and Tanzania through the ‘Eco Cook Bag’, a simple, innovative solution that through heat retention enables food to be cooked at high temperatures ethically, safely and economically. With all local employees benefiting from each sale of the Eco Cook Bag it also cuts CO₂ emissions and saves on water and fuel.

Andrew Horne, IFA at Continuum, said: “The challenge is a significant one with the steep altitude being a real test of perseverance. This doesn’t compare, however, to the challenges faced by those communities that Eternal Flame assist. They are a wonderful charity whose work is truly transformational and as 2.3 billion people cook over an open fire, they are saving lives, sight, and lungs, one bag at a time.”

Andrew and Chris’ latest charity challenge is one of many charitable and community initiatives currently being undertaken by Continuum advisers. Many members of the partnership regularly engage in charitable fundraising as well as supporting local community projects and financial education initiatives.

Martin Brown, Managing Partner at Continuum, said: “Andrew’s latest cycling challenge not only demonstrates his dedication to charitable giving, but also shows his discipline and dedication to meeting ambitious physical and mental goals.

“At Continuum we put long-term relationships between our advisers, their clients and the community at the heart of our business. This includes supporting our advisers to give back to the charities and communities they are passionate about.”

The cycling challenge is not the first charity ride for Andrew. He has previously raised over £3,000 for charity with a coast-to-coast cycle ride.

If anyone wants to sponsor Andrew and Chris they can do so via Just Giving https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eternalflame

More details on Eternal Flame can be found here: https://eternalflameworldwide.com/