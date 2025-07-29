IHT inclusion of pensions to drive significant growth in later life lending

The inclusion of unused pension assets in IHT calculations will have a significant positive impact on the later life lending market believes CEO of Key Advice & Air, Will Hale. Key believes advisers now have an obligation to consider later life lending options as a core element of clients’ retirement and estate planning strategies.

The UK has over £2 trillion in property wealth held by over-55s. Inclusion of pensions in IHT calculations will shift adviser focus to releasing housing wealth as a core tax planning tool that wealth advisers recommend to reduce estate size or fund retirement more efficiently.

Starting 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits will be included in the value of an individual’s estate for IHT purposes. The government estimates that out of approximately 213,000 estates with inheritable pension wealth in 2027–28, about 10,500 estates will become liable for IHT where they previously were not, and around 38,500 estates will pay more IHT than before.

Currently, defined contribution pensions can be passed on tax-free (if the saver dies before age 75), and IHT-free in most cases. Including pensions in IHT will erode their advantage as a wealth transfer tool. Key believes advisers will look to convert pension savings to provide a guaranteed income in retirement, rather than preserving these assets for inheritance. Housing wealth can then be used to support capital needs in later life and for intergenerational wealth transfer through gifting.



Modern equity release products may offer a more flexible or tax-efficient way to support family or fund a better lifestyle in retirement. Gifting from unlocked housing wealth would reduce a client’s IHT liability if the donor survives 7 years (taper relief).

Will Hale, CEO Key Advice, said: “Efficient tax planning is a foundation and driving principle of long-term financial planning. Whilst the government made its intentions around IHT for pension assets very clear last year, advisers and customers can be forgiven for not fully embracing the implications of the new regime as the technical detail around the plans remained unclear. The announcement last week has clarified the approach to be taken and it is vital that customers seek advice and that advisers adapt their strategies accordingly.

What is evident is that these changes are another reason for property wealth to be considered as a core part of retirement and legacy planning. Later life lending products can help fund retirement and be used as an IHT mitigation tool, therefore meaning that they are an important consideration for all advisers involved in wealth accumulation and decumulation.

Later Life Lending may lie outside of the core skillset of many wealth advisers and trusted referral partnerships with later life lending specialists is likely the strongest route for advisers to deliver great client outcomes and to fulfil their Consumer Duty obligations. Similarly, those mortgage advisers specialising in later life lending should also ensure that they have relationships with tax experts and wealth managers in order that an holistic approach can be followed when customer circumstances require.”

Key Later Life Finance says referring clients to a specialist can be a sensible option for many advisers. It is unrealistic to think that truly holistic advice can be delivered by one individual and therefore breaking down silos requires advisers to work collaboratively. A referral partnership will earn additional revenue and ensure Consumer Duty obligations around the need to consider all options are met in order to deliver good customer outcomes, whilst allowing advisers to maintain their current specialisms and scope of advice.