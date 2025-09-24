Income Protection Action Week: a vital opportunity to support clients’ financial security – The Exeter

Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) shines a spotlight on the role advisers play in raising awareness, driving conversations, and helping clients understand how income protection can act as a vital safety net. Jamie Page, Head of Protection Distribution at The Exeter, shares why initiatives like IPAW matter now more than ever.

Jamie Page, Head of Protection Distribution at The Exeter, comments:

“Income Protection Action Week provides a fantastic opportunity for advisers to discuss and learn more about income protection insurance and the valuable support it provides their clients.

The continued growth in income protection sales is hugely positive but too many of us would struggle financially if our income were reduced or stopped altogether, due to ill health or injury.

Our latest research shows 41% of households feel less financially secure than they did a year ago, which is why initiatives like IPAW are so important. It not only raises awareness of income protection as a product but also encourages genuine conversations on how cover works, who it can help, and how it can be more inclusive.

If advisers frame those conversations around the costs people actually face, including rent, bills, and putting food on the table, it feels real. Income protection stops looking like a product for someone else and starts being seen as the safety net it really is.”