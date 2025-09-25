Income Protection Action Week: highlighting the value of holistic support

As the fourth day of Income Protection Action Week comes to a close, attention now turns to the final day tomorrow, a chance to reflect on the progress made in raising awareness of the vital role income protection plays. Throughout the week, the focus has been on not only the financial safety net that income protection provides but also the broader journey of support and recovery it enables.

Fi Wynn, head of protection proposition at Royal London, shares further insight with us:

“Income Protection Action Week serves as a crucial reminder of the value and security that income protection delivers, not just in times of crisis but for long-term financial wellbeing. Raising awareness about income protection gives us the opportunity to spotlight solutions that can safeguard livelihoods making it more than just a policy, it’s a safety net that catches people when they need it most.

It’s no longer just about the payout, it’s about the support on the journey through recovery. From nurse-led support to phased return-to-work guidance, the best propositions today offer holistic recovery pathways. That’s where advisers truly add value, helping clients understand that IP is about restoring lives as much as it is about replacing lost income.

For advisers and the protection industry, IPAW is a reminder to consider conversations with clients that frame income protection in the context of financial resilience with empathy, what that means to individuals, sometimes through storytelling, as well as the real-world impact of being unable to work due to illness or injury.”