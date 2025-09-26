Income Protection Action Week: the critical role of cover during a cancer journey

As Income Protection Awareness Week draws to a close, the spotlight turns to the role of income protection in the cancer journey, and why it matters more than ever. With nearly a quarter of all claims linked to cancer, the impact on patients and their families is significant. Mark Stephenson, CEO of Reframe Cancer, explains why income protection can be a vital lifeline during and after diagnosis, not only helping to cover time away from work but also providing access to expert support that improves outcomes and quality of life.

Mark Stephenson, CEO at Reframe Cancer commented: “IPAW does a fantastic job of raising awareness and creating wider discussions around the importance of income protection. For cancer patients, the value of income protection can not be underestimated, and the impact of cancer is more significant than people think. On average people take 75 days off work from pre diagnosis through to recovery, with the average cancer journey being nine months. We also know that 24% of IP group claims are for cancer (22% for individual claims). It’s important for patients to claim as soon as they can, as third party benefits can help cancer patients on their cancer pathway, leading to better outcomes. The right type of benefits can also help patients who want to work during their cancer diagnosis and treatment be able to do so. Benefits can include clinical experts who can help throughout the treatment process as well as prehab, physiotherapy, and guidance from nutritionists for example. It is not just about treating cancer but helping patients prepare for a healthy, rewarding life after cancer, which can also help them as they return to work.”