Independent insurance broker, IHC, joins GRiD

Independent insurance broker, IHC, is the latest organisation to join the growing ranks of GRiD, the industry body for group risk.

IHC was formed in 1992 to deliver tailored and independent advice to corporate clients to help them select the most suitable insurance solutions to safeguard their employees and ensure business continuity.

Sandra Vaughan, Head of Group Protection, IHC said: “We are delighted to join GRiD to connect with industry professionals, stay updated on group risk developments, leveraging our experience while gaining new insights.”

Barry Waring, Chair of Raising the Profile, GRiD, said: “Being part of GRID signals a commitment to best practices and standards in the group risk market and adds reassurance for IHC’s clients. We always welcome new broker members as this widens our scope and gives a broader voice in policy and regulatory discussions.”

By joining GRID, IHC will be able to access networking, training and research, as well as being the first to hear about collective responses to government and policymakers on key topics that affect group risk providers and products.

