Independent Wealth Network 2plan restarts growth strategy

2plan, one of the largest independent networks of financial advisers in the UK (with over 679 advisers and 279 firms) has confirmed that following a review from the FCA, the Voluntary Requirement has now been lifted and the business can restart its commitment to growth.

The ‘VREQ’ which was put in place following the firm’s rapid expansion in 2024, allowed various aspects of the central operations to be resourced and managed in a way that is now ‘future proof’. The firm now has the capacity and bandwidth to accommodate the future plans for growth in adviser and firm numbers, whilst meeting the needs of customers.

With the wider Openwork Group undertaking a broadscale transformation programme and setting out its plans to grow, the timing for this latest news means there can be further synergies across the group. Recruitment is now firmly back on the agenda, and 2plan maintains its competitive position as a leading choice for IFAs wishing to join a network to support their business whilst retaining the independence they value.

Claire Limon, Managing Director of 2plan said, “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to satisfy the requirements set out so clearly by the FCA. The team at 2plan has worked so hard together over the last six months to bring the business in line with where it needs to be to move forward confidently and importantly, safely. As one of the largest networks of IFAs in the country, we take our responsibility to build a robust and resilient business very seriously and have been working with the regulator, strategic partners and colleagues to strengthen our core business. My thanks to everyone, including all our advisers, who have engaged so professionally with the programme and supported our efforts to set 2plan up for success”.