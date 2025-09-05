Industry reaction the latest Halifax HPI data

As the housing market continues to show signs of resilience, industry leaders remain cautiously optimistic amid growing political and economic uncertainty. Latest data from the Halifax House Price Index reveals increased listings, rising house prices, and improving affordability — all indicators of a market that’s holding firm despite wider concerns. Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, and Jonathan Handford, Managing Director at Fine & Country share their views on the latest data.

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, comments:

“With the number of listings, sales agreed, and stock levels higher than this time last year, and with some banks offering specific help to first-time buyers to take their first step onto the housing ladder, this is a sign that the housing market is holding firm.

However, the latest announcements from the UK Government about reforming Stamp Duty and charging landlords with National Insurance contributions ahead of the next Budget will continue to add further uncertainty for many potential buyers and sellers. This may delay moving plans for a number of people until they know for sure what is likely to happen next. Therefore, we need to see further clarity from the UK Government sooner rather than later.”

Jonathan Handford, Managing Director at Fine & Country, comments: “Another month-on-month rise in house prices shows that buyer demand remains robust enough to support continued growth.

This trend is being driven by gradually easing borrowing costs and three consecutive months of mortgage approval increases.

The property market weathered the summer well, and with autumn typically bringing a fresh wave of movers post-holidays, it’s likely to be a busy period for agents. However, with speculation around property tax reforms on the horizon, this momentum could be tested in the months ahead.

Transaction levels in July were 5% above the five-year average, showing there’s still plenty of appetite in the market—even if buyers are driving harder bargains.

Affordability is slowly improving thanks to rate cuts and income growth, but inflation remains sticky, and any policy shifts could quickly swing sentiment.

With the Autumn Budget now confirmed for the end of November, it’s critical that the Government steadies the ship and reassures both buyers and sellers to maintain confidence in the market.”