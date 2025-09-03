Insignis unveils new “forever” cash ISA, simplifying savings for clients and advisers

Insignis, the leading cash management platform, has launched a new, multi-bank “forever” cash ISA that lets savers access market-leading rates and diversify their cash holdings through a single application, facilitating better long-term financial planning.

The launch tackles a longstanding issue for clients who hold several cash ISAs with multiple individual banks, making it hard to monitor balances and secure competitive rates. Insignis’ new “forever” cash ISA provides long-term access to competitive rates and FSCS protection for eligible funds, all in one place, year after year.

It consolidates holdings into a single wrapper, with a range of easy-access and fixed-term products from eight partner banks to choose from. Through a single application, clients can diversify across providers, reallocate funds annually, and access market-leading rates without the need to open multiple accounts.

For clients, the benefits are clear:

Enhanced returns: Clients can spread cash across multiple products and maturities, making it easier to capture market-leading rates while keeping funds aligned with liquidity needs.

Optimised FSCS protection: Diversifying across partner banks helps reduce concentration risk and maximise deposit protection where eligible.

Active management: The ISA allows clients to respond to changing interest rates, turning cash from a static holding into a dynamic, strategically managed asset.

For advisers, the “forever” cash ISA product offers full oversight of client cash savings and the ability to include cash ISAs in total assets under management, streamlining reviews and reporting in an area of wealth management that has historically been fragmented.

Kate Toumazi, CEO of Insignis, said: “Cash is so much more than a safety net for uncertain times. It’s a highly strategic asset, and it will remain as such even in a climate where rates are falling and government support may change, because clients will always need some measure of liquidity.

For advisers, the challenge has often been the lack of transparency around client cash holdings. Our new cash ISA has been designed to address that directly – offering a consolidated view of savings, while balancing stronger returns with robust protection.

The result is a tool that allows both advisers to manage their clients’ cash more strategically, without the administrative burden that has traditionally come with managing multiple accounts.”

A minimum deposit of £10,000 is required to open an Insignis “forever” cash ISA; this can take the form of a new subscription or a transfer in from an existing ISA. Only transfers of cash are supported; they are handled directly by Insignis on the client’s behalf. Withdrawals cannot be replaced within the same tax year. A 14-day cooling-off period is available. The cash ISA account fee structure is identical to that for other Insignis accounts.

To learn more or open an Insignis cash ISA, visit insigniscash.com.