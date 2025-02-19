I&P Podcast #10: What is driving increased demand and strong growth in income protection? With Shelley Read of Royal London

In this episode of IFA Talk, we explore the rising demand for income protection and what is driving its strong growth over the past 12 months. To help us unpack this topic, we are joined by Shelley Read, Senior Protection Technical Manager at Royal London.

Shelley shares her expert insights into the factors influencing this increase, how advisers can best support clients in navigating income protection solutions, and the role of income protection in holistic financial planning. Throughout the discussion, we explore practical tips for applying for income protection, how advisers can guide clients through the claims process, and the support available for those having these important conversations with clients.

Shelley has joined us on IFA Talk many times before, and we are delighted to welcome her back to share her extensive knowledge once again. She provides valuable takeaways for advisers looking to strengthen their income protection conversations and help clients understand the importance of securing their financial future.

This episode offers key insights into the changing landscape of income protection and the role it plays within financial advice. Tune in now to hear the full discussion.

Listen to the latest episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About our guest

Shelley Read has worked in financial services for over 25 years, starting her career in the Mortgage World and since 2008 in protection field Face to Face Sales. Originally with Bright Grey and Scottish Provident and latterly representing Royal London as Face to Face Sales Consultant in the West Midlands and Warwickshire area. Shelley joined the Business Development team in July 2017 as senior Business Development Manager in Protection.

Shelley therefore has an in depth knowledge of the mortgage and protection market and her strengths have been training and coaching advisers to recommend protection solutions to their clients and delivering this coaching in an easy to understand and simple way.



