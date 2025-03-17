I&P Podcast #11: Why advisers should be talking more about pensions and protection in 2025 – with Royal London’s Clare Moffat

The Autumn Budget shook things up when the Chancellor announced plans to bring pensions into the inheritance tax (IHT) net from April 2027. This shift has sparked big questions for advisers, especially around balancing pension strategies with protection planning.

In this episode, we dive into:

How the IHT changes impact pension planning — especially for clients with larger pension pots.

Why protection policies are set to play a bigger role in client conversations.

Practical insights and strategies from today’s guest – pensions expert Clare Moffat, Head of Technical and Marketing compliance at Royal London.

Clare joins hosts Sue and Jenny to break down what advisers need to know and how they can best support their clients through these changes.

Tune in for expert analysis and actionable takeaways to help you navigate the evolving landscape of pensions and protection.

Listen now for plenty of practical insight on these key topics on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Clare Moffat

Clare joined Royal London in 2018 and is responsible for the technical and marketing compliance teams as well as presenting, writing articles and commenting for the media and developing adviser facing content. As well as qualifying as a lawyer and Notary Public in September 2002, she holds the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners Diploma in Trust and Estates as well as various CII exams.