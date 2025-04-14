I&P Podcast #12: How advisers can demonstrate true value in protection with Shelley Read of Royal London

In this month’s special ‘Insurance & Protection’ episode of IFA Talk, Matt and Sue are diving into a topic that sits at the core of great financial planning; value in the protection space.

We hear the word ‘value’ all the time, but what does it actually mean? Is it just about price? Or is it about the true worth and benefits protection brings to clients? And with the growing advice gap, where fewer people are seeking financial advice or guidance, are they missing out on genuine value without even realising it?

Joining us this week to answer all of these questions is Shelley Read, Senior Technical Manager at Royal London. Shelley brings invaluable insights from Royal London’s latest ‘Meaning of Value’ report, which explores how both clients and advisers perceive value — and, crucially, how we can communicate it more effectively.

Shelley also discusses practical ways advisers can bring protection into the conversation and truly showcase its importance to clients.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Shelley Read

Shelley Read has worked in financial services for over 25 years, starting her career in the Mortgage World and since 2008 in protection field face to face sales. Originally with Bright Grey and Scottish Provident and latterly representing Royal London as face to face sales consultant in the West Midlands and Warwickshire area. Shelley joined the Business Development team in July 2017 as senior Business Development Manager in Protection.

