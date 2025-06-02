I&P Podcast #13: Electronic wills and digital legacy planning with Adeus Life’s Nick Adams

In this month’s special Insurance & Protection edition of IFA Talk, Sue and Meg are diving into the topic of electronic wills and the future of legacy planning. Joining them to share his expert knowledge on the area is Adeus Life’s Nick Adams.

Together, they explore what’s changing in the legal landscape around wills, and how digital innovation could soon be shaking things up.

Nick reveals what happens if you don’t have a valid will in place, the issues with the current will legislation, and the plans and potential issues with electronic wills.

Be sure to give this podcast a listen, to make sure you’re clued up on the future of wills and digital estate planning. You can also visit Adeus’ website here, and get in touch with Nick at nadams@adeus.life.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Nick Adams

Nick Adams is the CEO and Co-Founder of adeus, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience in high-growth international technology companies. Nick pursued studies in Communications, Advertising, and Marketing (CAM) at Richmond College, which laid the foundation for a successful career in enterprise sales.

Throughout his career, Nick has held senior leadership roles, building and scaling revenue and partner functions across the UK and Europe. In January 2024, he transitioned from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, founding adeus to bring his own vision to life. As CEO, he now drives the company’s strategic direction and leads its revenue operations.