I&P Podcast #7: How can advisers help clients navigate end of life planning? With Everest’s Mark Wood

As Benjamin Franklin famously said years ago… nothing is certain except death and taxes.

Here on previous IFA Talk podcasts, we’ve spent a lot of time talking about taxes of all sorts. But death is another matter – and one which we’ve not talked much about. It’s also something that many advisers’ clients find pretty challenging to think or talk about too.

So, in this week’s edition of the podcast, Sue and Brandon are turning their attention to end of life planning. Specifically, about how advisers can help clients to prepare for that eventuality.

Their expert guest is Mark Wood, Chairman at Funeral Concierge Service, Everest. The conversation with Mark is particularly enlightening, talking about how advisers can help clients to navigate end of life planning. They delve into some of the main measures that need to be in place including how modern services and technology can support that. And how advisers can go about having those conversations with clients early on and help their clients with the challenges of bereavement.

